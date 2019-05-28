Iran's top diplomat unimpressed with Japan mediation offer

In this photo released by the Foreign Office, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, attends meeting with Pakistani officials at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, May 24, 2019. Zarif is in Pakistan Friday on a critically timed visit amid a crisis between Tehran and Washington and ahead of next week's emergency Arab League meeting called by Saudi Arabia as regional tensions escalate.(Pakistan Foreign Office via AP)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's foreign minister appears unimpressed with Japan's offer to mediate in a crisis between Tehran and Washington, and says President Donald Trump should make his intentions clear about any talks with Iran through actions, not words.

Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a late Monday tweet: "Actions_not words_will show whether or not that's

Trump said Monday in Japan that he'd back Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's efforts to open a communication with Iran. Trump said: "I do believe Iran would like to talk and if they'd like to talk, we'll talk also."

Iran has said it has no interest in negotiations with Washington following Trump's pullout from the nuclear deal and re-imposing sanctions on Iran.

Zarif in his tweet also blamed Trump's economic pressure on Iran for the regional tensions.