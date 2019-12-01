Iran begins registering candidates for parliamentary polls

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's official IRNA news agency says registration has begun for candidates running in the country’s parliamentary elections set for February 2020.

The elections will be a gauge for the popularity of the moderate and reformist camps that President Hassan Rouhani represents.

It comes after unrest over government-set petrol price earlier in November.

Iran has not released any figure on the death toll, though Amnesty International says at least 161 were killed in the protests. An Iranian lawmaker has said more than 7,000 were arrested.

The elections will be held February 21 and the new parliament will begin working in May.

Candidates run in 208 constituencies for 290 seats. A constitutional watchdog, the Guardian Council, vets and must approve those wishing to run in the elections.