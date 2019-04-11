Indonesia to probe warehouse of voting papers in Malaysia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia's Election Commission says it is sending officials to investigate after videos circulated online of thousands of voting papers for next week's polls scattered throughout a warehouse in neighboring Malaysia.

Election Commission official Ilham Saputra says the commission "will immediately set up a team and send its members there to ascertain what really happened."

The Indonesian elections are set for Wednesday.

Saputra says Indonesians living in Malaysia would vote on Sunday and voting papers had been sent to the country a week ago.

The video shows police at the warehouse in Malaysia's Selangor state.