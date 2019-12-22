Indian PM to address rally as protest deaths climb

Indian students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University and locals participate in a protest demonstration against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Critics have slammed the law as a violation of India's secular constitution and have called it the latest effort by the Narendra Modi government to marginalize the country's 200 million Muslims. Modi has defended the law as a humanitarian gesture. Placard center reads "Stop attacking universities." less Indian students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University and locals participate in a protest demonstration against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Critics have slammed the law ... more Photo: Altaf Qadri, AP Photo: Altaf Qadri, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Indian PM to address rally as protest deaths climb 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to speak Sunday at a rally of his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party after another day of violent clashes between police and protesters demonstrating against a new citizenship law that excludes Muslims.

Twenty-three people have been killed nationwide in the protests since the law was passed in Parliament 10 days ago.

The majority of the deaths, 15 mainly young people, were killed in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where 20% of the state’s 200 million people are Muslim. Police deny any wrongdoing.

Authorities have scrambled to contain the situation, banning public gatherings and blocking internet access.

A small band of BJP supporters marched in New Delhi on Sunday while a protest was called elsewhere in the capital during Modi’s rally.