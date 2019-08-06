India's former foreign minister, Sushma Swaraj, dies at 67

NEW DELHI (AP) — India's former external affairs minister and a leader of the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party Sushma Swaraj has died at a hospital in New Delhi. She was 67.

The Press Trust of India reports that Swaraj died of a heart attack on Tuesday after being rushed to the emergency ward of All India Institute of Medical Science hospital.

Swaraj was the external affairs minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet from 2014 to 2019.

After undergoing a kidney transplant during her tenure as minister, Swaraj decided not to run for this year's general election, citing health issues.

In a series of tweets, Modi said that Swaraj's death was a "personal loss" and that she had worked tirelessly at India's external affairs ministry.