India's Congress party chief files election nomination

In this in April 2, 2019, photo, United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, second left, sits with her son and Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi, second right, at the India National Congress party headquarters to release its manifesto for the upcoming general election, in New Delhi, India. Jawaharlal Nehru, his daughter Indira Gandhi and her son Rajiv Gandhi ruled the country for about a half a century cumulatively after India won independence from Britain in 1947. Rajiv Gandhi's son, Rahul Gandhi, is now the Congress party leader and a potential candidate for prime minister if the opposition can stitch an alliance to stop the Modi juggernaut. less In this in April 2, 2019, photo, United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, second left, sits with her son and Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi, second right, at the India National Congress ... more Photo: Manish Swarup, AP Photo: Manish Swarup, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close India's Congress party chief files election nomination 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

AMETHI, India (AP) — India's Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi has filed his nomination for another term as a member of Parliament from Amethi, a family bastion in the vote-rich state of Uttar Pradesh.

Gandhi's mother, Sonia Gandhi, the widow of assassinated Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who is running for a seat from Rae Bareli, another city in Uttar Pradesh, joined her son in Amethi on Wednesday, a day before voting in India's multi-phase national elections begins for the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament.

Gandhi's sister, Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress party manager of the eastern half of Uttar Pradesh, and her husband, were also present.

Up for grabs in Uttar Pradesh are 80 of the Lok Sahba's 543 elected seats.

Gandhi is also running from Wayanad in Kerala state.