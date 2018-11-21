Clarification: Ukraine-Rebel Elections story

MOSCOW (AP) — In a story Nov. 12, The Associated Press reported that separatist candidates won elections in eastern Ukraine that Ukrainian authorities and the West denounced as illegitimate. The story should have made clear than only separatist candidates were on the ballot, and that separatist authorities have maintained tight control of the regions and not allowed any pro-Ukraine views since the conflict erupted in April 2014.