'Incredibly difficult' to reach Mozambique cyclone survivors

A woman shows one of her feet after walking in the mud near a site where two houses were crushed by the collapse of a massive, sprawling dumpsite that hit just after midnight when rains poured in Pemba city on the northeastern coast of Mozambique, Monday, April, 29, 2019. Mozambique's government says the death toll from last week's Cyclone Kenneth has jumped to 38 as flooding continues. less A woman shows one of her feet after walking in the mud near a site where two houses were crushed by the collapse of a massive, sprawling dumpsite that hit just after midnight when rains poured in Pemba city on ... more Photo: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, AP Photo: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close 'Incredibly difficult' to reach Mozambique cyclone survivors 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

PEMBA, Mozambique (AP) — Rains are still pounding northern Mozambique after Cyclone Kenneth, while the United Nations says aid workers face "an incredibly difficult situation" in reaching thousands of survivors.

U.N. humanitarian spokeswoman Gemma Connell says bad weather kept badly needed supplies from arriving in the main city of Pemba on Monday. She tells The Associated Press this will be a challenge in the rainy days ahead.

The government is again urging Pemba residents to flee to higher ground.

The death toll is 38 after Kenneth made landfall Thursday, just six weeks after Cyclone Idai tore into central Mozambique. This is the first time two cyclones have struck the southern African nation in a single season.

Scores of thousands of people in Macomia and Quissanga districts and on Ibo island need food and shelter.