Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

Now Playing:

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military is beginning the painstaking process of analyzing and identifying remains from the Korean War now that they are back on American soil.

North Korea handed over 55 boxes last week.

Vice President Mike Pence formally received the remains during an emotional and solemn ceremony in Hawaii on Wednesday after they arrived by military cargo jet from South Korea.

Each container was covered in an American flag and carried off the aircraft by one Marine, one sailor, one soldier and one airman.

The homecoming comes 65 years after an armistice ended the conflict and weeks after President Donald Trump received a commitment from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for their return.