Hurricane Fabio strengthens off Mexico; no threat to land

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Fabio gained force far off Mexico's Pacific Coast on Tuesday and forecasters said it could become a major hurricane, though it was expected to begin weakening Wednesday and posed no threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Fabio had sustained winds of 110 mph (175 kph) at midafternoon Tuesday. It was centered about 650 miles (1,050 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula and was moving west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).

Forecasters said Fabio could strengthen a bit more through Tuesday evening and grow into a major hurricane with winds of about 115 mph (185 kph). But the center said the storm should then begin to weaken as it moves farther out into the Pacific.