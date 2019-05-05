Hungarian PM Orban, Trump to focus on migration in May talks

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary's foreign minister says the May 13 meeting in Washington between Hungarian leader Viktor Orban and President Donald Trump will enable them to coordinate their anti-migration positions into a global alliance.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Hungarian state radio on Sunday that an anti-migration alliance is being formed and highlighted the fact that Hungary and the U.S. were among a handful of countries that last year voted against the United Nations' migration pact.

Szijjarto said the meeting would also include talks on other bilateral issues, including cooperation on defense matters. Hungary is planning to purchase medium-range missiles from the U.S., with further arms deals also expected.

In July 2016, Orban became the first head of government in the European Union to endorse Trump in the U.S. election campaign.