Hong Kong students reject closed-door talks with city leader

HONG KONG (AP) — Student unions from two Hong Kong universities have turned down invitations from city leader Carrie Lam for talks about the recent unrest over her proposal to allow the extradition of suspects to mainland China.

Student leaders said at a news conference Friday that they do not think Lam is being sincere in her offer of closed-door meetings. They say any meeting should be public and include a wider representation.

Young people have taken the lead in protesting against the extradition legislation, which many see as a threat to the rights guaranteed to Hong Kong under the "one country, two systems" framework that governs the Chinese territory.

Beijing-appointed Lam pledged this week to do a better job of listening to the voices of the youth.