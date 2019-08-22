Guatemala certifies result of Aug. 11 presidential vote

Guatemala's President-elect Alejandro Giammattei gives an interview in Guatemala City, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Giammattei said Tuesday that Guatemala will not be able to hold up its side of an immigration agreement with the United States by serving as a "safe third country" for asylum seekers.

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala's Supreme Electoral Tribunal made it official Thursday: Alejandro Giammattei will be the country's next president.

Tribunal president Julio Solórzano said at a news conference that the results of the Aug. 11 runoff have been certified giving Giammattei the victory.

The court also officially declared César Guillermo Castillo Reyes as vice president-elect.

Giammattei, who will begin his four-year term Jan. 14, won about 58% of the 3.2 million votes cast, compared with 42% for former first lady Sandra Torres.