Greek far-left terrorist moved to minimum security prison

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A convicted Greek far-left terrorist serving multiple life terms for a string of assassinations has been moved to a minimum-security prison in central Greece.

Dimitris Koufodinas, 61, was transferred Friday from Korydallos prison near Athens to an agricultural prison in the central town of Volos. Such facilities are considered "open prisons" where inmates have greater freedom of movement within the grounds, which include fields and livestock units where they work.

Koufodinas has admitted to membership of November 17, Greece's deadliest terror group, which killed 23 western diplomats and Greeks between 1975 and 2000. He was arrested in 2002 and given 11 life sentences.

In June the U.S. Embassy in Athens had issued a statement deploring a 48-hour furlough granted to Koufodinas after he held a two-week hunger strike over the initial denial of his request.