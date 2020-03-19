Greek counterterror police seize arms, detain more than 20

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek anti-terrorism police detained more than 20 people in raids in Athens Thursday and seized heavy weaponry including anti-tank arms, authorities said.

A police statement said the raids in two central Athens locations followed cooperation with Greece's secret service. Press reports said the detainees were Kurds living in Greece, and there was no indication the operation was connected with Islamic extremism.

The statement said that in one of the locations raided police discovered a secret tunnel, but provided no further information.