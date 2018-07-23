Greece: Heatwave closes Acropolis for several hours









ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The ancient Acropolis has been closed to visitors for three hours due to a heatwave in the Greek capital.

The Culture Ministry said the site in central Athens was closed Monday between 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. local time. Under Greek law, public sites can be closed if temperatures reach 36 degrees Celsius (96.8 F).

Open from 8:00 a.m. till 8:00 p.m. (0600-1800 GMT), the Acropolis is Greece's most popular ancient site, with more than 2.7 million visits last year.