Graham says he'll ask Trump to meet Pakistan, Afghan leaders

ISLAMABAD (AP) — U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham says he will urge President Donald Trump to meet with the leaders of Pakistan and Afghanistan so that they can devise a plan to end Afghanistan's 17-year war.

Graham spoke at a news conference Sunday after meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has previously faced criticism for suggesting peace talks should include the Taliban.

His comments came shortly after U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad concluded his four-day visit to Pakistan.

Khalilzad arrived in Islamabad on Thursday in effort to find a peaceful end to the conflict in Afghanistan.