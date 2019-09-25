Global aid group says extremists in Nigeria kill a hostage

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — An international aid group says extremists in Nigeria have killed one of six people it has been holding hostage since July.

Action Against Hunger in a statement on Wednesday did not identify the person killed and urgently called for the release of the other hostages. It said the six people abducted in northeastern Nigeria included a staffer, two drivers and three health ministry personnel.

Both the Boko Haram extremist group and a local affiliate of the Islamic State group are active in northeastern Nigeria, where the insecurity has left millions of people hungry and displaced.

Nigeria's government earlier this month forced the aid group to close offices in the region, accusing it of supporting extremists. Action Against Hunger denied the accusation and said the decision came without explanation.