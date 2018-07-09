Photo: Miriam Karout, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close

Image 1 of 7 German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, left, brief the media during a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Monday, July 9, 2018. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, left, brief the media during a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Monday, July 9, 2018. Photo: Miriam Karout, AP

Image 2 of 7 German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend a contracts' signing ceremony during a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Monday, July 9, 2018. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend a contracts' signing ceremony during a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Monday, July 9, 2018. Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP

Image 3 of 7 German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang look to spectators during a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Monday, July 9, 2018. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang look to spectators during a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Monday, July 9, 2018. Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP

Image 4 of 7 German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend a contracts' signing ceremony during a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Monday, July 9, 2018. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend a contracts' signing ceremony during a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Monday, July 9, 2018. Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP

Image 5 of 7 German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend a contracts' signing ceremony during a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Monday, July 9, 2018. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend a contracts' signing ceremony during a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Monday, July 9, 2018. Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP

Image 6 of 7 German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wave to spectators during a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Monday, July 9, 2018. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wave to spectators during a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Monday, July 9, 2018. Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP