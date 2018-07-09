German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, left, brief the media during a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Monday, July 9, 2018.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, left, brief the media during a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Monday, July 9, 2018.
Photo: Miriam Karout, AP
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend a contracts' signing ceremony during a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Monday, July 9, 2018.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend a contracts' signing ceremony during a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Monday, July 9, 2018.
Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang look to spectators during a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Monday, July 9, 2018.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang look to spectators during a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Monday, July 9, 2018.
Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend a contracts' signing ceremony during a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Monday, July 9, 2018.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend a contracts' signing ceremony during a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Monday, July 9, 2018.
Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend a contracts' signing ceremony during a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Monday, July 9, 2018.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend a contracts' signing ceremony during a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Monday, July 9, 2018.
Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wave to spectators during a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Monday, July 9, 2018.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wave to spectators during a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Monday, July 9, 2018.
Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, second from right, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, second from left, attend a contracts' signing ceremony with German car maker BMW CEO Harald Krueger, right, and Qi Yumin CEO of the Brilliance Group, left, during a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Monday, July 9, 2018. less
Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, second from right, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, second from left, attend a contracts' signing ceremony with German car maker BMW CEO Harald Krueger, right, and Qi Yumin CEO ... more