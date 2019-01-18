French step up security to stop migrant boats in the Channel

CALAIS, France (AP) — Border control officers patrolling the land, sea and air of northern France are combing beaches, dunes and the frigid, murky coastal waters in a bid to end a high-risk but growing tactic by a group of mostly Iranian migrants desperate to get to Britain: sneaking across the English Channel in rubber boats.

The stepped-up security is beginning to pay off. A patrol discovered a motorized rubber boat and four people this week in the dunes south of Calais, a top French border control official told The Associated Press.

The goal is to save lives in one of the world's busiest, and most treacherous, waterways, known for its strong currents, and to catch smugglers who appear to have found a new money-making niche, adding to their specialty of hiding migrants in freight trucks that cross the Channel on ferries or trains.

French authorities counted 71 small boat crossings or attempts in 2018 — 57 for the months of November and December alone, according to the Interior Ministry. Forty of the crossings were successful, with the majority of the 504 migrants who tried managing to make it to British waters or the coast. In 2017, there were only 12 such crossings.

To date there are no known cases of migrants drowning on the crossing, but officials worry it is just a matter of time so they are cracking down now to discourage future attempts.

Most migrants in northern France still opt to hide among vegetables or other cargo in trucks, trying to outwit heartbeat detectors, scans and other sophisticated equipment seeking to rout them out at ports in Calais and Dunkirk and at the Eurotunnel.

About 3,000 migrants were discovered hiding in trucks in the region in 2018, Franck Toulliou, the No. 2 Air and Border Police official said.

Officials have no clear explanation for the spike in bids by Iranian migrants to reach British shores by sea in small boats. But one Iranian migrant who made a failed bid with his family does.

"Here it's dangerous 50/50," said the 37-year-old who identified himself only as Ahmed, referring to the small makeshift camp where he set up his family near the Calais dunes. He said he feels targeted because has converted to Christianity. "But in the water it's also 50/50."

Toulliou said that fears voiced by some migrants about increased checks with the approach of Brexit are unfounded because nothing will change for those trying to enter Britain illegally.

"The level of controls (after Brexit) will not be lower or higher. It is at 100 percent," he said.

The cliffs of Dover, visible in good weather, are irresistible for some of the desperate people huddled around camp fires in hideouts around Calais, in defiance of police who regularly clear them out and a harsh policy of the town that harbored a huge makeshift camp of thousands of migrants. The camp went up in flames during a dismantling operation in the fall of 2016.

For some, the dangers of trying to get to Britain by rubber raft don't matter.

Ahmed, from Ahwaz in southwestern Iran, said he, his wife, 8-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son boarded an overloaded rubber boat for a night voyage to Britain about two months ago. The fragile vessel quickly tipped and his children fell into the water, he said. Eight people helped pull them back aboard and within an hour the boat was back on the beach.

Ahmed said a friend arranged the boat ride but he didn't know which beach the group left from or the exact date.

Smugglers are suspected to have involved themselves in small-boat operations that Iranian migrants may have originally started on their own, according to Toulliou.

"Iranians didn't want to ... pay (smuggling) networks," mostly run by Iraqi Kurds, he said. "Initially, they preferred to buy their own boats."

Small motorized rafts can cost from 1,000 euros to 4,000 euros — often cheaper than buying one's way onto a truck, he said.

"This system of passage ... the Kurds want to take up this commerce," he said.

Toulliou said that no Iranian smuggling network has yet been discovered, even though the French dismantled 26 smuggling networks in 2018 along the northern coast.

Britain has pressured France to do more to end the boat crossings, with London injecting funds as it has in the past.

France announced in early January stepped-up security to stop departures of small boats.

Ports have taken measures to lock down vessels after a fishing boat that was stolen in November from Boulogne-Sur-Mer reached Britain, and boats were tampered with in the small pleasure port of Gravelines, between Calais and Dunkirk.

Reinforced security also means foot patrols on beaches, sometimes with helicopter support, and patrols on the Channel itself by France's Maritime Prefecture which coordinates rescues of the often off-course travelers.

Still to come are drones, part of a French-British action plan still being developed.

Planned long before the spike in small boat crossings, a new Joint Information and Coordination Center, opened in November and staffed by French and British Border Force police, provides real-time information with images of the ports of Calais and Dunkirk, the Eurotunnel and Eurostar information.

The high-tech detection is likely to only make Ahmed's life worse in his small camp, shot through with ethnic and religious divisions.

His wife and children are currently housed in a small apartment, on doctor's orders, but that is temporary. He said he was beaten in the head by Muslims during a Bible-reading session, showing a photo of his bandaged head.

If he had the money, Ahmed said, he would try again to cross the Channel in a small boat.