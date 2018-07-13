French policeman detained after beating inmate on video

PARIS (AP) — A French police intern has been detained and investigations are underway after the release of a video showing him repeatedly beating and dragging an inmate in a Paris courthouse.

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb condemned the "violent and unacceptable behavior" of the policeman, saying it "damages the image of all security forces."

In a statement Thursday night, Collomb said the officer was suspended pending judicial and administrative investigations. He was in detention on Friday.

The video, released Thursday on the website La-bas si j'y suis, shows the officer arguing with an inmate who is resisting returning to his cell. The officer beats him to the ground, handcuffs him, drags him to the cell then repeatedly kicks and beats him even after other officers have arrived.