France's yellow vests: Who they are, what they want, and why

Police seal off an area around the Place de la Concorde prior to a yellow vest demonstration in Paris, Saturday, April 20, 2019. French yellow vest protesters are marching anew to remind the government that rebuilding the fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral isn't the only problem the nation needs to solve. less Police seal off an area around the Place de la Concorde prior to a yellow vest demonstration in Paris, Saturday, April 20, 2019. French yellow vest protesters are marching anew to remind the government that ... more Photo: Michel Euler, AP Photo: Michel Euler, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close France's yellow vests: Who they are, what they want, and why 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

PARIS (AP) — France's yellow vest protesters are still a force to be reckoned with as they hold their 23rd straight weekend of demonstrations since the movement started in November. Here's a look at their movement:

___

WHO THEY ARE

The movement started among provincial workers camped out at traffic circles to protest a hike in fuel taxes, sporting the high-visibility vests all French drivers must keep in their cars for emergencies.

It quickly spread to people across political, regional, social and generational divides angry at economic injustice and the way President Emmanuel Macron is running France. At its height, a quarter of a million people marched around France, and polls suggested more than 80 percent of French people supported the movement.

Its numbers have dwindled as Macron has addressed some concerns — and as violent troublemakers have hijacked peaceful protests and trashed treasured monuments and police have responded in force. The movement notably attracted extremists from the far right, and now increasingly from the far left, and those exhibiting anti-Semitic views.

___

WHAT THEY WANT

At first, they wanted an end to the fuel tax hike. The wish list swiftly mushroomed.

Most of the demands focus on social justice: lower taxes on workers and pensioners, higher taxes on the rich, more public spending to help the working class.

Many want to make it easier for the public to mount national referendums. Some want more action to save the planet. Some want mass nationalization of French corporations, or even full-on revolution. And every week, crowds demand that Macron step down.

___

WHAT THE PRESIDENT SAYS

Macron caved quickly to their first demand, scrapping the fuel tax rise. He offered 10 billion euros in tax cuts or other gestures for pensioners and workers.

He doesn't want, however, to re-introduce a wealth tax, is cool to the idea of national referendums — and has no plans to quit his job.

His government launched a national debate aimed at addressing the protesters' concerns, traveling the country for town hall meetings and collecting complaints online. He's expected to announce the resulting government measures next week.

___

WHY IT'S ENDURING

The hard-core protesters say Macron still doesn't get it. They see the highly educated former investment banker as a president of the rich, and out of touch with the struggles of taxpayers who help sustain the world's No. 5 economy. The hard-liners are also pushing for early elections — Macron's term isn't set to expire until 2022.

His performance this week as fundraiser-in-chief for fire-gutted Notre Dame Cathedral sharpened the anger. Some prominent yellow vest voices are indignant that billionaires quickly offered fortunes to rebuild the landmark cathedral, arguing they should pay more taxes instead.