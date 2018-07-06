For a Yazidi woman abducted by IS, a tearful homecoming

















BAGHDAD (AP) — A young Yazidi woman who wrote a book about how she survived months of captivity and abuse at the hands of Islamic State extremists has returned to her home village in northern Iraq, for the first time in four years.

Farida Khalaf kept her composure as she made the journey home this week from Germany, where she now lives.

That's until she entered the schoolhouse in her village of Kocho, where IS militants in 2014 separated her and other Yazidi women from their male relatives. The women were sold into sexual slavery and the men were killed.

Inside the school, she broke down and sobbed uncontrollably.

The village was retaken from IS in 2015 and today, the schoolhouse walls are covered with portraits of those slain by the Sunni militants.