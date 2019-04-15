Fire breaks out at top of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Smokes ascends as flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019 afternoon, potentially involving renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire service said. (Photo by FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP)FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images less Smokes ascends as flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019 afternoon, potentially involving renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire ... more Photo: Francois Guillot, AFP/Getty Images Photo: Francois Guillot, AFP/Getty Images Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Fire breaks out at top of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

PARIS (AP) — Paris police say there is a fire at the French capital's iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.

Flames and black smoke were seen shooting on Monday from the base of the medieval church's spire, which is undergoing renovation.

French media quoted the Paris fire brigade saying the fire is "potentially linked" to the renovation work.