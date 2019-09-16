Fijian leader urges Australia to do more on climate change

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, right, and Fiji's Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama pose for a photo after an official welcome ceremony at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. (Mick Tsikas/Pool Photo via AP)

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Fiji's prime minister has used a state visit to urge Australia to take more ambitious actions to slash greenhouse gas emissions.

Voreqe Bainimarama said in a speech at the Australian Defense College on Monday that he hopes Fiji and Australia can "find more common ground" on climate change.

Fiji and other Pacific island nations are particularly vulnerable to climate change.

Bainimarama's visit comes as Australia's center-left opposition mulls abandoning its policy of reducing Australia's greenhouse gas emissions by 45% below 2005 levels by 2030.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative coalition won a surprise third term in May elections with a commitment to reduce emissions by 26% to 28% in the same time frame.

Bainimarama met Morrison at Parliament House on Monday.