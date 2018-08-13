Ex-Gitmo detainee now selling sweets in Uruguay capital





















Photo: Matilde Campodonico, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Image 1 of 6 Syrian Ahmed Ahjam hands out samples at the opening of his Middle Eastern pastry shop at the Mercado Agricola in Montevideo, Uruguay, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. He’s one of six former detainees accepted by Uruguay in 2014 after U.S. authorities decided they weren’t threats but couldn’t be sent to their homelands. Ahjam and the others have struggled to adapt to the South American country. But the former jeweler from Syria says he’s learned to make sweets with recipes from his sisters and he’s been earning money selling them at fairs and private events. less Syrian Ahmed Ahjam hands out samples at the opening of his Middle Eastern pastry shop at the Mercado Agricola in Montevideo, Uruguay, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. He’s one of six former detainees accepted by ... more Photo: Matilde Campodonico, AP Image 2 of 6 Syrian Ahmed Ahjam attends customers at his newly opened Middle Eastern pastry stand at the Mercado Agricola in Montevideo, Uruguay, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. He’s one of six former detainees accepted by Uruguay in 2014 after U.S. authorities decided they weren’t threats but couldn’t be sent to their homelands. Ahjam and the others have struggled to adapt to the South American country. But the former jeweler from Syria says he’s learned to make sweets with recipes from his sisters and he’s been earning money selling them at fairs and private events. less Syrian Ahmed Ahjam attends customers at his newly opened Middle Eastern pastry stand at the Mercado Agricola in Montevideo, Uruguay, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. He’s one of six former detainees accepted by Uruguay ... more Photo: Matilde Campodonico, AP Image 3 of 6 Two women look at pastries on display at the newly opened stand owned by Syrian Ahmed Ahjam at the Mercado Agricola in Montevideo, Uruguay, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. Ahjam is one of six former detainees accepted by Uruguay in 2014 after U.S. authorities decided they weren’t threats but couldn’t be sent to their homelands. Ahjam and the others have struggled to adapt to the South American country. But the former jeweler from Syria says he’s learned to make sweets with recipes from his sisters and he’s been earning money selling them at fairs and private events. less Two women look at pastries on display at the newly opened stand owned by Syrian Ahmed Ahjam at the Mercado Agricola in Montevideo, Uruguay, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. Ahjam is one of six former detainees accepted ... more Photo: Matilde Campodonico, AP Image 4 of 6 Syrian Ahmed Ahjam poses for a photo with customers at his newly opened Middle Eastern pastry stand at the Mercado Agricola in Montevideo, Uruguay, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. He’s one of six former detainees accepted by Uruguay in 2014 after U.S. authorities decided they weren’t threats but couldn’t be sent to their homelands. Ahjam and the others have struggled to adapt to the South American country. But the former jeweler from Syria says he’s learned to make sweets with recipes from his sisters and he’s been earning money selling them at fairs and private events. less Syrian Ahmed Ahjam poses for a photo with customers at his newly opened Middle Eastern pastry stand at the Mercado Agricola in Montevideo, Uruguay, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. He’s one of six former detainees ... more Photo: Matilde Campodonico, AP Image 5 of 6 A box of Ma'amoul sits on the counter of Syrian Ahmed Ahjam's new pastry shop at the Mercado Agricola in Montevideo, Uruguay, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. He’s one of six former detainees accepted by Uruguay in 2014 after U.S. authorities decided they weren’t threats but couldn’t be sent to their homelands. Ahjam and the others have struggled to adapt to the South American country. But the former jeweler from Syria says he’s learned to make sweets with recipes from his sisters and he’s been earning money selling them at fairs and private events. less A box of Ma'amoul sits on the counter of Syrian Ahmed Ahjam's new pastry shop at the Mercado Agricola in Montevideo, Uruguay, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. He’s one of six former detainees accepted by Uruguay in ... more Photo: Matilde Campodonico, AP Image 6 of 6 Syrian Ahmed Ahjam attends customers at his newly opened Middle Eastern pastry stand at the Mercado Agricola in Montevideo, Uruguay, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. He’s one of six former detainees accepted by Uruguay in 2014 after U.S. authorities decided they weren’t threats but couldn’t be sent to their homelands. Ahjam and the others have struggled to adapt to the South American country. But the former jeweler from Syria says he’s learned to make sweets with recipes from his sisters and he’s been earning money selling them at fairs and private events. less Syrian Ahmed Ahjam attends customers at his newly opened Middle Eastern pastry stand at the Mercado Agricola in Montevideo, Uruguay, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. He’s one of six former detainees accepted by Uruguay ... more Photo: Matilde Campodonico, AP Ex-Gitmo detainee now selling sweets in Uruguay capital 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — A bit of sweetness has entered the life of at least one of the men formerly held at the U.S. Guantanamo Bay prison camp.

Ahmed Ahjam opened a small stall selling Arabic pastries Monday at a public market in the Uruguayan capital, passing out free samples of cellophane-wrapped ma'amul to supporters, local officials and potential customers.

Ahjam is one of six former detainees accepted by Uruguay in 2014 after U.S. authorities decided they posed no threat but couldn't be sent to their homelands. All had been detained as suspected militants with ties to al-Qaida but were never charged.

Ahjam spent a dozen years imprisoned at Guantanamo, and like the other five detainees here, he has struggled to adapt to the South American country. But the former jeweler from Syria learned to make sweets such as baklava with recipes from his sisters and has been earning money selling them at fairs and private events. He used that money to buy his cash register and other tools needed for his first business.

A city development agency helped him open the stall at the Mercado Agricola, a historic covered market with nearly 100 shops.

"Many thanks to all the Uruguayans who are helping me. I'm going to work hard to fulfill this dream," he said smiling as he cut the ribbon on the stand during the opening attended by Montevideo Mayor Daniel Martinez and officials who have aided the former detainees.

Edison Mourino, a musician who met Ahjam when they were neighbors, said he was touched by the crowd that gathered to support Ahjam.

"I'm very impressed that someone who is so humble has achieved this," Mourino said. "And I'm impressed by the openness of Uruguay in allowing this."

Ahjam is the only one of the six — four Syrians, a Palestinian and a Tunisian — who has managed to find a regular job in the country of 3.2 million people.

The government has been giving the men a stipend of about $420 a month and covering their rent, as well as offering job and language training. But the aid is due to run out at the end of this year.

The most discontented detainee, Abu Wa'el Dhiab, left Uruguay in late June and went to Turkey, said Christian Mirza, the government's liaison with the ex-detainees. He said he wasn't sure where Dhiab is now.