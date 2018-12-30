Ex-Argentina FM who had role in probe of AMIA bombing dies

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Hector Timerman, a foreign minister in former President Cristina Fernandez's government who played a key role in the disputed investigation into the deadly 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish center, has died. He was 65.

Timerman's brother, Javier, on Sunday confirmed his death in a tweet, writing "I am going to miss you more than you can imagine." He had been suffering from cancer.

Hector Timerman was Argentina's top diplomat from 2010 to 2015. He was detained late last year and placed under house arrest, accused of taking part in a cover-up of Iran's role in the bombing of Jewish Center in Buenos Aires, which left 85 people dead in Argentina's worst terrorist attack.

Timerman earlier served as Argentina's ambassador to the United States.