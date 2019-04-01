Erdogan sees win in local poll, but loses Turkish capital

Supporters of the Republican People's Party, CHP, wave Turkish flags, and one with a portrait of Kemal Ataturk, right, as they celebrate after preliminary results of the local elections were announced in Ankara, Turkey, early Monday, April 1, 2019. Erdogan's ruling party has declared victory in the race for mayor of Istanbul, even though the result in Turkey's most populous city and commercial hub is too close to call. State broadcaster TRT says former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim received 48.71 percent of the votes in Sunday's municipal elections while the opposition's candidate, Ekrem Imamoglu, got 48.65 percent. less Supporters of the Republican People's Party, CHP, wave Turkish flags, and one with a portrait of Kemal Ataturk, right, as they celebrate after preliminary results of the local elections were announced in ... more Photo: Burhan Ozbilici, AP Photo: Burhan Ozbilici, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Erdogan sees win in local poll, but loses Turkish capital 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared victory in Sunday's local elections but the opposition's win in the capital has dealt a significant blow to his party's dominance.

Unofficial results published in state media show the secular Republican People's Party or CHP's candidate won the metropolitan mayor seat of Ankara. The capital city was held by Erdogan's Justice and Development Party, or AKP, and its Islamic-oriented predecessor for 25 years.

Both the CHP and AKP candidates declared victory in the race for mayor in Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, though vote count is still underway and unofficial results too close to call.

The AKP made gains in southeastern provinces that were strongholds for a pro-Kurdish party.