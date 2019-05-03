Egyptian governor: Road accident kills 5 Sudanese, Egyptian

CAIRO (AP) — A provincial governor in Egypt says five Sudanese nationals and an Egyptian driver were killed in a bus crash in the country's south.

Gen. Abdel Hamid al-Haggan, the governor in Qena province south of Cairo, says the Sudanese were traveling from Sudan to the Egyptian capital when their bus collided with a truck on a desert road.

Al-Haggan says 49 Sudanese and an Egyptian were injured in the crash. There were no details as to what had caused the accident.

Road accidents are common in Egypt, often because of badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws. The World Health Organization says such accidents kill around 12,000 people every year in Egypt.

The country's official statistics agency says more than 11,000 road accidents took place in 2017.