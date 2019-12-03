Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan to meet in US over Nile dam dispute

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt says officials from the three Nile basin countries will meet in the U.S. to “assess the results” of their recent negotiations about Ethiopia’s soon-to-be-finished mega-dam project, which Cairo says threatens its water supply.

Tuesday’s statement by Egypt’s irrigation ministry says the meeting in Washington next week will assess the conclusions of two rounds of technical talks in Cairo this week and in Addis Ababa last month.

This week talks were the second round on the dam since a breakdown prompted Egypt to appeal for international mediation. A third round of talks is scheduled Dec. 21-22 in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum.

U.S. and World Bank officials attended the negotiations.

The White House stepped in last month, hosting the foreign ministers of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan, who agreed to move talks forward.