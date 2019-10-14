EU negotiators continue to discuss Brexit as deadline looms

Two anti-Brexit people hold EU, Ireland and Union Flags stand outside the European Commission in Brussels, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. EU negotiator Michel Barnier says that he had a "constructive meeting" with British Brexit envoy Stephen Barclay and underscored the cautious optimism since Thursday's meeting between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar.

LONDON (AP) — Ireland says that a Brexit deal may be possible in the coming days, after technical teams from Britain and the European Union worked through the weekend.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said early Monday in Luxembourg that "a deal is possible, and it is possible this month. May be possible this week. But we are not there yet."

Coveney insisted it was essential to give the negotiators time to iron out the remaining difficulties which largely center on the border between Ireland and the UK's Northern Ireland.

He added that "there is still a lot of work to do."

EU leaders will meet on Thursday and Friday to see whether a deal is possible ahead of the Brexit deadline of Oct. 31.