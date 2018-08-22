Dutton planning 2nd challenge to Australian prime minister





















CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A government lawmaker is planning a second challenge against Australia's prime minister after losing a leadership ballot.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called on his government to unite behind him after lawmakers in the ruling conservative Liberal Party chose to keep him as their leader 48 votes to 35 in a ballot on Tuesday.

Turnbull surprised his enemies by calling the ballot before his challenger could lobby colleagues for support.

But Peter Dutton on Wednesday confirmed he was sounding out support for another challenge.

"I am not going to beat around the bush on that, I am speaking to colleagues," Dutton told Melbourne Radio 3AW.

Dutton left the Cabinet after the vote. Ten ministers who supported Dutton's challenge have offered their resignations, but it it's not clear if they've been accepted.