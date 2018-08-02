Dog that survived Greek wildfire is rescued from brick oven





Photo: Artemis Kyriakopoulou, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 2 of 2 Photo: Thanassis Stavrakis, AP

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A dog that survived last week's devastating wildfire in Greece has been rescued from an outdoor brick oven where it found refuge after the deadly blaze.

Video made public after the July 25 rescue shows volunteers coaxing the frightened and battered-looking animal out of the brick structure, which stood outside a house in the coastal Mati district near Athens.

The area was ravaged by the July 23 blaze, which killed around 90 people.

Volunteers have been combing Mati for animals injured or lost after the fires, locating and treating dozens.

Artemis Kyriakopoulou, who found the dog in the oven, said it appeared to be a stray and is about four years old.

It's been named "Loukoumaki," after a kind of sweet.