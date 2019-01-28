Detained Chinese human rights lawyer sentenced to 4 ½ years

BEIJING (AP) — Prominent Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang has been sentenced to 4 ½ years in prison on the charge of subversion of state power.

The No. 2 Intermediate Court in the northeastern city of Tianjin passed the sentence on Monday with the additional provision that Wang's political rights be withheld for five years.

Wang was tried in a closed hearing last month after being held without access to his lawyers or family for more than three years.

Wang is among more than 200 lawyers and legal activists detained during a 2015 crackdown. He was a member of the Fengrui law firm, well known for its advocacy work, through which he pursued land rights cases on behalf of poor villagers and represented members of the banned Falun Gong meditation sect.