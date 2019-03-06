Denmark: No decision yet on Russian-German pipeline

BERLIN (AP) — Denmark's foreign minister says his country hasn't yet decided whether to allow a joint German-Russian gas pipeline to pass through its territorial waters, but suggested Moscow's continued aggression in Ukraine was making it less likely to be approved.

The Baltic Sea pipeline would bring Russian gas directly to Germany, skirting Poland and Ukraine, and has prompted criticism from them, the U.S. and others.

The Danish Energy Agency's currently evaluating an application from Russia's state-owned Gazprom. If rejected, an alternate route would be more costly.

Anders Samuelsen said Wednesday once it's time for the government to decide, Copenhagen will evaluate "what is going on in Russia and the way that they treat Ukraine."

With ongoing aggression, however, he says Russia is "definitely not working in the interest of Denmark in general."