A Pakistani horse-cart owner wades through a flooded road after heavy rain fall in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Torrential monsoon rains lashed many cities and towns across Pakistan before dawn Tuesday, flooding streets and killing six people, as authorities struggled to restore normalcy in rain-affected areas. Residents look at a road caved in due to heavy rain fall in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Torrential monsoon rains lashed many cities and towns across Pakistan before dawn Tuesday, flooding streets and killing six people, as authorities struggled to restore normalcy in rain-affected areas. Death toll from heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan rises to 15

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say the death toll from two days of heavy monsoon rains in eastern Pakistan has risen to 15.

The heaviest rains seen in Lahore since 1980 continued into Wednesday, flooding streets and causing some residents to join small demonstrations against local authorities.

Rescue officials and police confirmed the death toll, saying most deaths were caused by electrocution and homes caving in.

Pakistan has long struggled to cope with the annual monsoon rains, which trigger flash floods and mud slides that destroy homes.