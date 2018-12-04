Danes plan to banish unwanted migrants to remote island

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A pro-government lawmaker says Danish plans to banish rejected asylum seekers or those with a criminal record to a remote island may breach international law — but added that his party doesn't "mind challenging (international) conventions."

Martin Henriksen of the anti-immigration Danish People's Party, which supports the center-right government, told The Associated Press Tuesday that the government's move "is a signal to the world that Denmark is not attractive" for migrants.

The isolated island of Lindholm was until this summer a laboratory facility for the state Veterinary Institute researching contagious animal diseases.

The plan, adopted Friday by the government and the Danish People's Party holding the necessary 90 seats for a majority, is to decontaminate the uninhabited island and open immigrant facilities for some 100 people in 2021.