Crowds descend on Liberia's capital to protest president

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Witnesses say scores of demonstrators are descending on Liberia's capital to protest former soccer star-turned-President George Weah and the West African country's economic woes.

Organizers accuse the president of ignoring the plight of the poor. Many also are calling on him to ensure that officials implicated in a financial scandal are prosecuted.

Some protesters are vowing to remain gathered until their demands are met.

The president has said citizens have the right to protest but he has warned against unrest that could push Liberia back to the dark days of civil war.

Weah, a former FIFA player of the year, took office last year and critics say the economy has deteriorated under his leadership.

The president has said he is aware of the difficulties and is working to resolve them.