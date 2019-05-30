Crop fires, a weapon of war, ruin Iraqi, Syrian harvests

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — Crop fires in parts of Syria and Iraq this month have been blamed alternately on defeated Islamic State militants seeking to avenge their losses, and on Syrian government forces battling to rout other armed groups.

Thousands of acres of wheat and barley fields in both countries have been scorched by the fires during the harvest season, which runs until mid-June.

IS has had a history of implementing a "scorched earth policy" in areas where it was defeated.

Emma Beals, an independent Syria researcher, says it's "a means of inflicting a collective punishment on those left behind."

In western Syria, a government offensive against the country's last rebel stronghold has also left thousands of acres of farms in ashes, in what activists say is a calculated move to deny locals livelihood.