Commission says long-missing Maldivian journalist is killed

MALE, Maldives (AP) — A Maldives commission of inquiry has concluded that a journalist reported missing since 2014 has been killed possibly by those linked to fighters in Syria at the time.

Husnu Suood, president of a government-appointed commission says Sunday that Ahmed Rilwan, a journalist attached to Maldives Independent news website had been abducted outside his apartment and killed at sea.

He says that Rilwan had been in touch with a group of Maldivians fighting in Syria and accused by its leader of being a non-believer in Islam. Conversations on Facebook messenger traced by investigators have shown that Rilwan had been threatened that his days were numbered, Suood says.

A Sunni Muslim state of 400,000 people, Maldives was known to having the most number of fighters per capita in Syria.