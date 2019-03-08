Clashes break out in West Bank village

BEIT SIRA, West Bank (AP) — Clashes have erupted between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian demonstrators in a West Bank village, the site of a confrontation that led to the deaths of two Palestinians earlier this week.

Palestinians hurled stones at Israeli forces Friday, and troops responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported five injured.

Hundreds had gathered to protest the killing of two Palestinians near the city of Ramallah by the Israeli army.

The military called the deadly incident Monday a "car-ramming attack" that targeted Israeli soldiers. An Israeli officer and policeman were injured in the crash, prompting troops to open fire, killing two Palestinians in the car.

Palestinian officials and residents have disputed the army's account, contending the road and weather conditions indicated it was a car accident.