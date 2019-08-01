Chinese army releases promo video for Hong Kong troops

HONG KONG (AP) — The Chinese army has released a promotional video for its Hong Kong-based troops at a time of uncertainty over whether the military will intervene in the city's summer of protest.

The Hong Kong Garrison of China's People's Liberation Army posted the video Wednesday evening on its official social media account ahead of the Thursday anniversary of the army's founding.

One section shows footage labeled "anti-riot drill," in which armed soldiers in riot gear fire tear gas and water cannon at a crowd dressed as civilians, some of whom wore helmets and masks similar to those worn by pro-democracy demonstrators who have taken to Hong Kong's streets in the hundreds of thousands over the past two months.

Police in Hong Kong arrested 44 people this week on rioting charges.