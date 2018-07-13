China says it's working closely with US on North Korea nukes

BEIJING (AP) — A senior Chinese official is striking a reassuring note about Beijing's commitment to progress in North Korea's denuclearization, after President Donald Trump accused China of interfering in talks between Pyongyang and Washington.

Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou told reporters Friday that China and the U.S. have "maintained close coordination and communication" on the issue.

Acknowledging that the process "will not be plain sailing," Kong says he believed that if talks are held candidly and on an equal basis, with mutual respect, "all the questions will find the right answers."

On Monday, Trump tweeted that China "may be exerting negative pressure" on North Korea because of an escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China. But he tweeted, "Hope Not!"