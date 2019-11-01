China's economy struggles as consumers tighten belts

In this Oct. 31, 2019, photo, an employee dusts merchandise at a jewelry store in a shopping mall in Beijing. Chinese leaders are counting on consumers to power the economy, replacing trade and investment as Beijing fights a tariff war with Washington. But shoppers are jittery about possible job losses and are tightening their belts, hurting sales of cars, real estate and other big-ticket items. less In this Oct. 31, 2019, photo, an employee dusts merchandise at a jewelry store in a shopping mall in Beijing. Chinese leaders are counting on consumers to power the economy, replacing trade and investment as ... more Photo: Mark Schiefelbein, AP Photo: Mark Schiefelbein, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close China's economy struggles as consumers tighten belts 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese consumers are tightening their belts and causing a slump in demand that is a bigger threat to economic growth than a trade war with Washington.

Communist leaders are counting on consumers to power the economy, replacing trade and investment. But they are jittery over the tariff war with President Donald Trump and possible job losses.

That hurts sales of cars, real estate and other big-ticket items and helped to cause economic growth to slump to a multidecade low of 6% in the latest quarter.

That is challenging Beijing's determination to shore up slumping growth without resorting to stimulus spending that might drive up already high debt levels.