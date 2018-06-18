Bus crash in Poland kills 2 retirees, injures 27 others

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two people have been killed and at least 27 others injured when a bus carrying retirees on a seaside holiday veered off the road and into a grassy ditch in central Poland, officials said Monday.

The head of the regional firefighters, Janusz Halak, said the crash took place shortly after 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) in Konstantynowo, on the road leading to the Baltic Sea cities of Gdansk and Sopot. The injured were taken by helicopters and ambulances to hospitals in the region. Officials said some had serious but not life-threatening, injuries.

The two people killed were 65-year-old women, local police spokeswoman Marta Blachowicz said.

Province governor Mikolaj Bogdanowicz said the bus carrying 50 people was taking retirees from the village of Bodzanow on a holiday to Sopot. Those who were not injured were taken to a school in the nearby town of Aleksandrow Kujawski.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.