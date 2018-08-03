British warship docks in Tokyo as UK expands Asia presence

TOKYO (AP) — A British warship has docked in Tokyo as Britain seeks to expand its military presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

The HMS Albion arrived Friday in the middle of a heat wave to start a five-day visit. The amphibious assault ship has been conducting maritime security and surveillance operations in Asia in recent weeks.

It is the second of three British warships due to be deployed to Asia this year, the first such deployments in several years.

Britain and Japan agreed last year to step up defense cooperation in the face of a growing threat from North Korea and China's expanding presence in the South China Sea. The waters are a major shipping lane for global trade including Britain's.