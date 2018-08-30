  • Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May inspects the honour guard after arriving to meet with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The British prime minister is on a three-country Africa visit with a large business delegation as Britain seeks to boost economic ties ahead of a bumpy exit from the European Union in March. Photo: Ben Curtis, AP / Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May inspects the honour guard after arriving to meet with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The British prime minister is on a three-country Africa visit with a large business delegation as Britain seeks to boost economic ties ahead of a bumpy exit from the European Union in March. less
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May inspects the honour guard after arriving to meet with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The British prime minister ... more
    Photo: Ben Curtis, AP
Photo: Ben Curtis, AP
Image 1 of / 9

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 9
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May inspects the honour guard after arriving to meet with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The British prime minister is on a three-country Africa visit with a large business delegation as Britain seeks to boost economic ties ahead of a bumpy exit from the European Union in March. less
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May inspects the honour guard after arriving to meet with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The British prime minister ... more
Photo: Ben Curtis, AP

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May has received a 21-gun salute upon her arrival for talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On the last stop of her a three-country Africa tour, May is travelling with a large business delegation as she seeks to boost economic ties ahead of Britain's bumpy exit from the European Union in March.

This is the first visit by a British prime minister to Africa in five years. May also stopped in South Africa and Nigeria, the continent's largest economies. Kenya, a former British colony, is now a key British ally in East Africa on trade and security. The British military has been running a training camp for Kenyan troops for years.