Brazilian judge's ruling could mean Lula's release

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Lawyers representing former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva say they have applied for his release following a legal ruling from a Supreme Court Judge.

Judge Marco Aurelio ruled Wednesday that individuals who have been convicted, but are at early stage of appeals, should be set free.

The judge's decision would apply to da Silva who has been in prison since April and is appealing a conviction for corruption that led to a sentence of just over 12 years in prison.

Brazilian news site G1 reports that the former president's legal team appealed for his release minutes after Aurelio's ruling.

For the former president to be released, the judge assigned to da Silva's case would need to decide to accept the ruling and ratify it.