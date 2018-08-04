Brazil party to name jailed leader as presidential candidate

SAO PAULO (AP) — The Workers' Party in Brazil has started its national convention to confirm jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as its candidate for October elections.

Da Silva leads polls for the country's top job by a large margin, but he is likely to be barred from running. It is unclear who would replace him on the party's ticket if that's the case.

The Workers' Party is not expected to name da Silva's running mate until Monday.

The ex-president was hugely popular in his two terms between 2003 and 2010, but was jailed this year on a corruption conviction.

Right-leaning candidate Geraldo Alckmin of Brazilian Social Democracy and centrist Marina Silva of Rede were also nominated by their parties on Saturday.