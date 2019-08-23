Biopsy confirms that Uruguay's president has lung cancer

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — A biopsy has confirmed that Uruguayan President Tabaré Vázquez has lung cancer.

The presidency said in a brief statement Friday that the treatment will be determined by ongoing tests and that Vázquez "is in excellent shape."

Vázquez announced Tuesday that he would undergo treatment because a right pulmonary nodule had been found with clear characteristics that it could be malignant.

The 79-year-old is an oncologist and has often said that he chose the profession after his parents and a sister died from cancer.

Vázquez is set to be in office until March.

During his first presidential term from 2005-2010, Vázquez championed some of the world's strictest tobacco regulations.

His wife died three weeks ago. Local media said the cause was a heart attack.